“The Hill We Climb, If Only We Dare It”: Watch Amanda Gorman, Youngest Inaugural Poet in U.S. History

AMY GOODMAN: We turn now to poet Amanda Gorman. She became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she spoke at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She was 22 years old when she read “The Hill We Climb,” a poem she finished right after the January 6th insurrection. This is Amanda Gorman.

AMANDA GORMAN: Mr. President, Dr. Biden,

Madam Vice President, Mr. Emhoff,

Americans, and the World:

When day comes, we ask ourselves:

Where can we find light

In this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry, a sea we must wade.

We’ve braved the belly of the beast.

We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace,

And the norms and notions of what “just is”

Isn’t always justice.

And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it.

Somehow, we do it.

Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed

A nation that isn’t broken, but simply

unfinished.

We, the successors of a country and a time

Where a skinny Black girl,

Descended from slaves and raised by a

single mother,

Can dream of becoming president,

Only to find herself reciting for one.

And yes, we are far from polished,

far from pristine.

But that doesn’t mean we are striving to

form a union that is perfect.

We are striving to forge our union with

purpose,

To compose a country committed

To all cultures, colors, characters,

And conditions of man.

And so we lift our gazes not

To what stands between us,

But what stands before us.

We close the divide,

Because we know to put

Our future first, we must first

Put our differences aside.

We lay down our arms

So we can reach out our arms to one

another.

We seek harm to none, and harmony for all.

Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:

That even as we grieved, we grew,

That even as we hurt, we hoped,

That even as we tired, we tried.

That we’ll forever be tied together.

Victorious,

Not because we will never again know

defeat,

But because we will never again sow

division.

Scripture tells us to envision that:

“Everyone shall sit under their own vine

and fig tree,

And no one shall make them afraid.”

If we’re to live up to our own time, then

victory

Won’t lie in the blade, but in all the bridges

we’ve made.

That is the promised glade,

The hill we climb, if only we dare it:

Because being American is more than

a pride we inherit—

It’s the past we step into, and how we

repair it.

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our

nation rather than share it,

Would destroy our country if it meant

delaying democracy.

And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically

delayed,

It can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust.

For while we have our eyes on the future,

History has its eyes on us.

This is the era of just redemption.

We feared at its inception.

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

Of such a terrifying hour.

But within it we’ve found the power

To author a new chapter,

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves.

So while once we asked: How could we

possibly prevail over catastrophe?

Now we assert: How could catastrophe

possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was,

But move to what shall be:

A country that is bruised but whole,

Benevolent but bold,

Fierce and free.

We will not be turned around,

Or interrupted by intimidation,

Because we know our inaction and inertia

Will be the inheritance of the next

generation.

Our blunders become their burdens.

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might, and might

with right,

Then love becomes our legacy,

And change, our children’s birthright.

So let us leave behind a country better

than the one we were left.

With every breath from my bronze-

pounded chest,

We will raise this wounded world into

a wondrous one.

We will rise from the gold-limned hills

of the West!

We will rise from the windswept

Northeast, where our forefathers first

realized revolution!

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities

of the Midwestern states!

We will rise from the sunbaked South!

We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover,

In every known nook of our nation,

In every corner called our country,

Our people, diverse and dutiful.

We’ll emerge, battered and beautiful.

When day comes, we step out of the

shade,

Aflame and unafraid.

The new dawn blooms as we free it,

For there is always light,

If only we’re brave enough to see it,

If only we’re brave enough to be it.

AMY GOODMAN: Poet Amanda Gorman, reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. At 22, Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet.

