The House of Representatives has adjourned for a second consecutive day without swearing in members of the 118th Congress, after lawmakers once again failed to elect a new House speaker. On Wednesday, the House held three more rounds of votes, and in each one Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to muster the 218 votes needed after 20 members of his party instead backed Byron Donalds of Florida. Until a speaker is elected, the House cannot perform any other actions. Mississippi Congressmember Trent Kelly joined other Republicans calling on members of his party’s far-right “Freedom Caucus” to drop their opposition to McCarthy.

Rep. Trent Kelly: “But we’ve asked, and we’ve asked: What is it you want? What do you need? But you have 20 people demanding the unconditional surrender of — including this group of warriors. We will not unconditionally surrender. Tell us what you want. We might surrender if you tell us the terms, but just so you know, we’re in the strong position: There’s 201 of us and 20 of them.”

After headlines, we’ll go to Capitol Hill for the latest with Representative-elect Greg Casar of Texas, who is still waiting to be sworn in.