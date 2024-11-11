Hi there,

“Hate Has No Place Here”: Black Americans Slam Racist Texts Promoting Slavery After Trump’s Election

StoryNovember 11, 2024
The FBI is investigating a spate of racist text messages targeting Black Americans in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory last week. The texts were reported in states including Alabama, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, addressing recipients as young as 13 by name and telling them they were “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation” and other messages referencing slavery. For more, we speak with Robert Greene II, a history professor at Claflin University, South Carolina’s first and oldest historically Black university in Orangeburg, where many students were targeted. “Initially when I heard about the texts, I thought it was a bit of a hoax, but … it quickly became clear that this wasn’t just a Claflin problem, it was a national issue, as well,” says Greene. We also speak with Wisdom Cole, senior national director of advocacy for the NAACP, who says “this is only the beginning,” with a second Trump administration expected to attack civil rights and embolden hate groups.

Guests
  • Wisdom Cole
    senior national director of advocacy for the NAACP.
  • Robert Greene II
    history professor at Claflin University, president of the African American Intellectual History Society and senior editor of its blog Black Perspectives.

