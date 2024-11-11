Hi there,

“America & the War on Palestine”: Palestinian Scholar Noura Erakat, Ta-Nehisi Coates at PalFest

StoryNovember 11, 2024
Thousands attended a Palestine Festival of Literature event about “America and the War on Palestine” at the historic Riverside Church in New York Sunday, featuring conversations about U.S. complicity in Israeli human rights abuses. The literary festival, known as PalFest, aims to raise awareness of the Palestinian struggle through arts and letters. The acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates moderated the conversations, including one featuring the Palestinian human rights attorney and scholar Noura Erakat. “This is about all of us,” says Erakat. “The fact that Palestinian children have been evaporated, beheaded, killed in NICU, their NICU system, rotted in NICU beds, right? And their parents have had to collect their flesh to weigh it in rice bags in order to bury them, right? At this point, there should have been mercy.”

StoryNov 11, 2024“Complete Charade”: Qatar Withdraws from Ceasefire Talks, Middle East Prepares for Trump Presidency
