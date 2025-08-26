In Gaza, three more Palestinians have starved to death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths from Israel’s siege to 303, including 117 children. Since Monday, Israeli forces have killed at least 75 Palestinians, including 17 people seeking food.

This comes as press freedom groups are blasting Israel for the double-tap strike Monday that killed at least 21 people, including five journalists, at Nasser Hospital. Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza City attended funerals for the victims. This is Adli Abu Taha, the brother of slain journalist Moaz Abu Taha.

Adli Abu Taha: “Take a picture of me, guys. I do not have a single photo with him. We worked together so much, yet I never took even one picture with him.”

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed a sixth journalist in Gaza on Monday. Hassan Douhan was a correspondent with Al-Hayat Al-Jadida. He died after he was shot while sheltering in a tent in al-Mawasi, which Israel has designated as a “safe zone” despite near-constant attacks on the area.