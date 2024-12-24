I believe that people who are concerned about the climate catastrophe, economic and racial justice and war and peace, are not a fringe minority, not even a silent majority, but the silenced majority—silenced by the corporate media. That's why we have to take the media back—especially now. But we can't do it without your support. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. With your contribution, we can continue to go to where the silence is, to bring you the voices of the silenced majority. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Health officials in Gaza say Israel has attacked the Al-Awda and the Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza, while forcing wounded and sick patients to leave the Indonesian Hospital, in the latest assaults on Gaza’s devastated health system. Israeli artillery shelled the third floor of the Al-Awda Hospital, while Israel detonated remote-controlled explosives just outside the Kamal Adwan, which is barely functioning after repeated Israeli attacks. This is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan, speaking on Al Jazeera.
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: “Just now one of the explosives planted by the Israeli army detonated. It caused a shock wave that shattered the hospital doors and windows on the west side. It also injured some of the patients and the very few medical staff left at the hospital. Roughly 20 people were hurt. A second, stronger explosion followed. It caused massive damage to the hospital’s west wing, and more patients were injured. The entire west wing’s doors and windows were all smashed, and the false ceiling collapsed.”
At the United Nations, officials decried Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s health system.
Stéphanie Tremblay: “The director-general of the World Health Organization said that the reports of bombardment near Kamal Adwan Hospital and orders to evacuate the hospital are deeply worrisome, adding that the hospital has been in the middle of fighting for too long and the lives of patients are at risk. OCHA reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must be protected.”
In other news from Gaza, an Israeli drone strike on Sunday targeted an aid convoy in Deir al-Balah, killing four security guards. This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that there has been “some progress” in talks over a ceasefire and hostage deal.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has publicly confirmed for the first time that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Katz made the comment as he threatened to target the heads of the Houthi movement in Yemen,
Israel Katz: “We will damage its strategic infrastructure, and we will behead its leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon, we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana’a. Whoever will raise his hand to Israel, his hand will be severed. The IDF’s long arm will harm him and will settle the score.”
In recent days the United States and Israel have both bombed targets in Yemen, while Houthi forces fired a rocket at Tel Aviv that injured 16 people.
Greenland is not for sale. That’s the message from Greenland’s prime minister after President-elect Donald Trump said it is “an absolute necessity” for the United States to own and control the territory, which is legally part of Denmark. Greenland’s prime minister said, “Our country’s sovereignty and independence are not negotiable. Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.” On Sunday, Trump also threatened to take back the Panama Canal.
In news from Latin America, lawmakers in El Salvador have voted to overturn a national ban on mineral mining that had been in place since 2017. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has pushed for the mining of gold and other minerals to resume despite protests by environmentalists who warn it could lead to increased water and soil contamination.
In Havana, Cuba, a massive protest was held outside the U.S. Embassy Friday to denounce U.S. sanctions which have been in place since 1962. Former Cuban President Raúl Castro, who is now 93, took part in the protest. He said the U.S. sanctions had made 2024 “one of the most difficult” years for Cuba. Other Cubans taking part in the protest said they feared Donald Trump will make life even harder for Cubans.
Ambar Rivero: “We are here, just as we were 20 years ago with our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro at the front, to condemn the genocidal blockade that our people have suffered for more than 66 years, and also the inclusion of Cuba on the list of terrorist states. We are not a terrorist state. The coming of President Trump next January also foresees extreme measures against Cuba. And that is why we are here, to condemn any coercive act against the people of Cuba.”
The House Ethics Committee released its investigation Monday into former Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, whom Trump had picked to be his attorney general before the Florida politician withdrew from consideration. The report found Gaetz had paid tens of thousands of dollars for sex and drugs while in office. The report also found Gaetz had broken Florida’s statutory rape law by paying a 17-year-old high school student for sex in 2017. The report was released Monday despite a last-ditch effort by Gaetz to block its release. We will have more on this story later in the show
The family of 81-year-old Texas Republican Congressmember Kay Granger has confirmed she is experiencing “dementia issues.” Over the weekend, The Dallas Express revealed Granger had not voted in the House since July and that she had moved to a senior living facility. In March, she stepped down as chair of the influential House Appropriations Committee. She did not run for reelection in November. Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna told The New York Times, “Kay Granger’s long absence reveals the problem with a Congress that rewards seniority and relationships more than merit and ideas. We have a sclerotic gerontocracy.”
In labor news, Amazon is facing accusations it attempted to flood the picket line of striking workers in Queens, New York. On Saturday, water began gushing from an Amazon building close to where striking workers had gathered. One Amazon driver compared the flow of water from the building to a fire hydrant on full blast. In These Times is reporting the Teamsters have filed a written complaint with the New York City Law Department.
In other labor news, the Starbucks strike has expanded to stores in Boston, Dallas, and Portland, Oregon. As of Monday afternoon, the Starbucks strike had closed 59 stores across the country. Naomi Martinez is a striking Starbucks worker in Burbank, California.
Naomi Martinez: “Starbucks workers are on strike today here in L.A. and the surrounding area, protesting against the outstanding unfair labor practice violations that the company has still failed to settle with our union. Additionally, our path forward that we forged with the company in February has been violated by the company for a few months now, and we will no longer accept poor bargaining and bad-faith bargaining.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is facing criticism from civil rights groups for commuting the sentence of a white police detective who was convicted of fatally shooting Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old- Black man, in 2019. The detective, Eric DeValkenaere, shot and killed Lamb, who was backing his truck into his own garage. DeValkenaere was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison. Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said, “By freeing a convicted officer who unlawfully killed Cameron Lamb, a young Black man, the governor has made it crystal clear that Black lives do not matter in the state of Missouri under his leadership.”
In Atlanta, the parents of the slain environmental activist Manuel Esteban Terán have sued three police officers who were involved in their death in 2023. The activist, who was known as Tortuguita, was shot 57 times when officers raided a protest encampment set up to fight the construction of a massive new police training center in Atlanta known as Cop City.
The former head of the Washington, D.C., police intelligence unit has been convicted on charges that he tipped off far-right Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio that a warrant was out for his arrest days before the January 6 insurrection. The police official, Shane Lamond, was found guilty of obstructing an investigation and making false statements to federal law enforcement officials.
In Northern California, more than 500 residents have joined a class-action lawsuit in an effort to block future U.S. military aid to Israel over Gaza. The lawsuit targets Democratic Congressmembers Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson. The lawsuit was filed by the group Taxpayers Against Genocide. Seth Donnelly is the group’s lead organizer.
Seth Donnelly: “We want to go to where the source is. It controls our tax dollars. And that’s Congress. They have power of the purse. And our two reps in the House voted — and that’s Mike Thompson for some of the counties, and the other one is Jared Huffman for the other counties. They both voted on April 20th to send $26 billion more in military aid to Israel. And by that point, the evidence of genocide was overwhelming.”
