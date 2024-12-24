Health officials in Gaza say Israel has attacked the Al-Awda and the Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza, while forcing wounded and sick patients to leave the Indonesian Hospital, in the latest assaults on Gaza’s devastated health system. Israeli artillery shelled the third floor of the Al-Awda Hospital, while Israel detonated remote-controlled explosives just outside the Kamal Adwan, which is barely functioning after repeated Israeli attacks. This is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan, speaking on Al Jazeera.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: “Just now one of the explosives planted by the Israeli army detonated. It caused a shock wave that shattered the hospital doors and windows on the west side. It also injured some of the patients and the very few medical staff left at the hospital. Roughly 20 people were hurt. A second, stronger explosion followed. It caused massive damage to the hospital’s west wing, and more patients were injured. The entire west wing’s doors and windows were all smashed, and the false ceiling collapsed.”

At the United Nations, officials decried Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s health system.

Stéphanie Tremblay: “The director-general of the World Health Organization said that the reports of bombardment near Kamal Adwan Hospital and orders to evacuate the hospital are deeply worrisome, adding that the hospital has been in the middle of fighting for too long and the lives of patients are at risk. OCHA reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must be protected.”

In other news from Gaza, an Israeli drone strike on Sunday targeted an aid convoy in Deir al-Balah, killing four security guards. This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that there has been “some progress” in talks over a ceasefire and hostage deal.