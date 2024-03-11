Israel is continuing its attacks on Gaza as Palestinians mark the first day of Ramadan. The death toll from Israel’s five-month-long assault has topped 31,000. Health officials in Gaza say at least 27 Palestinians have starved to death due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid deliveries. Over the weekend, five Palestinians died in northern Gaza as a pallet of food aid crushed them after a parachute failed to open.

The United States has begun shipping parts to build a temporary port off the coast of Gaza to increase aid, following President Biden’s announcement during his State of the Union last week. But many groups say the plan will take too long and is insufficient to address the looming famine in Gaza. The head of Doctors Without Borders in the U.S. said, “The U.S. plan for a temporary pier in Gaza to increase the flow of humanitarian aid is a glaring distraction from the real problem — Israelis’ indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege.” Inside Gaza, Palestinians are struggling to find any food to eat.