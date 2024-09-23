Can you donate $10 per month to support Democracy Now!’s independent journalism all year long? Since our very first broadcast in 1996, we’ve refused to take government or corporate funding, because nothing is more important to us than our editorial independence—especially in this unprecedented election year. When Democracy Now! covers war and peace or the climate crisis, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers or the oil, gas, coal or nuclear companies. Our journalism is powered by YOU. But that means we can’t do our work without your support. Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $10 donation this month will be worth $20 to Democracy Now! Please do your part right now. We’re all in this together. Thank you so much.
Al Jazeera is reporting Israel has killed more than 182 people in Lebanon so far today in a wave of extensive airstrikes hitting more than 300 targets. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports the dead include children, women and paramedics. More than 700 people have been wounded.
Earlier today, Israel instructed residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes if they live near any site used by Hezbollah. Israel sent text messages and made phone calls to tens of thousands of people in what Lebanese officials decried as a form of “psychological warfare.” Israel also hacked into Lebanese radio stations.
On Friday, Israel killed at least 45 people in a massive airstrike on a densely populated residential neighborhood of Beirut. The dead include 16 members of Hezbollah, including two senior commanders, Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi. Lebanon’s Transportation Minister Ali Hamieh condemned the Israeli attacks.
Ali Hamieh: “The Israeli enemy, with all its continued crimes, with the excuse of pursuing Hezbollah, has targeted a residential compound. It has committed a massacre to a residential building, against unarmed children, women at their homes. … The Israeli enemy is taking the region to war.”
Hezbollah responded to Friday’s attack by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel targeting an air base and weapons factories.
Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has accused Israel of committing an act of terrorism by rigging thousands of walkie-talkies and pagers that exploded in a coordinated attack last week that killed at least 37 people and injured thousands in Lebanon. Panetta spoke to CBS News.
Leon Panetta: “I don’t think there’s any question that it’s a form of terrorism. This has gone right into the supply chain. Right into the supply chain. And when you have terror going into the supply chain, it makes people ask the question: What the hell is next?”
In Gaza, Israel is continuing to target schools and shelters housing displaced Palestinians. On Saturday, an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza City killed 22 people, including 13 children and six women. One of the victims was a 3-month-old baby. Survivors said there are no safe places to go in Gaza.
Umm Mahmoud: “We got displaced and came to this school. I left from my house after it was targeted and my husband and my two children were martyred, and we came to this school and thought it was safe. We thought this was a safe place. Then they target us. Where are we supposed to go if at a school we’re not safe? We got displaced seven or eight times, and I’m all alone with my two remaining children.”
An Israeli airstrike earlier today in Deir al-Balah killed a mother and four of her children. Meanwhile, heavy rain has flooded makeshift camps in al-Mawasi and other areas of Gaza.
Press freedom groups have condemned the Israeli military for raiding and shutting down Al Jazeera’s Ramallah office in the occupied West Bank. Heavily armed Israeli troops were seen on live TV entering the office and confiscating equipment while ordering the office closed for 45 days. Israeli troops also tore down a poster of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera journalist who was fatally shot by Israeli forces while covering a raid on Jenin two years ago. This is Al Jazeera’s West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari.
Walid al-Omari: “This is a blatant attack on the Al Jazeera channel and Al Jazeera network and those who are working with them, as well as on the freedom of speech and the task of delivering the truth. This is an attack that aims to obscure the truth.”
The raid comes months after Israel banned Al Jazeera from broadcasting inside Israel.
In Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as president today, becoming the country’s first leftist leader. He won Saturday’s election after campaigning to renegotiate a deeply unpopular IMF bailout signed during Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis. Dissanayake is a Marxist and former student leader who has vowed to fight corruption and anti-austerity measures.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake: “We have a deep understanding that we have got a challenging country. Our politics must be cleaner than this. There is a need for a political culture that people expect. We will commit ourselves to that. The public have a very negative view of politicians and politics.”
Early voting for the U.S. presidential election began Friday in Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota. Voting rights advocates are expressing alarm after the Georgia State Election Board, which is controlled by Trump supporters, approved a new rule to require election workers hand-count the number of ballots cast on election night in a move that could significantly delay the reporting of results. Critics include many top Republican officials in Georgia. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to take part in a CNN presidential debate on October 23, but Donald Trump has not agreed to debate again.
Over the weekend, Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina, but he made no mention of the scandal involving his handpicked candidate for North Carolina governor, the state’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. Last week, CNN revealed Robinson had described himself as a Black Nazi on a pornographic website a decade ago. He had also expressed support for reinstating slavery. Much of Robinson’s senior campaign staff has resigned after he refused to drop out of the race.
In other election news, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined a request to put Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on the presidential ballot in Nevada. The Democratic Party had sued to keep Stein off the ballot for failing to submit the proper forms.
In Sudan, the U.N. is calling for an immediate halt to intensified fighting in the western Darfur city of El Fasher, which has been under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for five months. Fighters have targeted Black Sudanese communities in El Fasher as fears mount of more widespread ethnically motivated attacks. Famine has been declared in a refugee camp near El Fasher amid a spiraling humanitarian catastrophe. This is Martha Pobee, assistant secretary-general for Africa, speaking at the U.N. last week.
Martha Pobee: “Even while millions of lives are at risk across Sudan, hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in El Fasher are now at risk of the consequences of mass violence as fighting engulfs the city. … The stakes could not be higher. The risk of the escalation of fighting fueling a dangerous ethnic dimension of this conflict is well known. So are the destabilizing effects for the entire region.”
On Friday, a group of Democratic lawmakers sent President Biden a letter voicing concerns over the UAE’s support of the RSF, ahead of Biden’s meeting today with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at the White House.
World leaders are gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and the U.N.’s Summit of the Future. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres spoke on Sunday.
Secretary-General António Guterres: “Conflicts are raging and multiplying, from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan, with no end in sight. Our collective security system is threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing and the development of new weapons and theaters of war. Resources that could bring opportunities and hope are invested in death and destruction.”
Ahead of the U.N. meetings, President Biden hosted the leaders of Australia, India and Japan at his Delaware home for the final Quad summit of Biden’s presidency. The meeting came just days after Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell testified that China has become “the most significant challenge” the U.S. has ever faced.
Climate Week has kicked off here in New York, coinciding with the start of the U.N. General Assembly. On Friday, protesters took to the streets around the world to launch the Global Climate Strike ahead of the U.N. meetings. This is 16-year-old Lena Goings, an organizer with Fridays for Future in New York.
Lena Goings: “Since Climate Week is coming up, we really want to keep our message on top of mind for everyone who’s attending. We want to make sure that people are remembering justice, equity and ending the era of fossil fuels. We cannot beat around the bush with this. We have to make sure that we are prioritizing real solutions, prioritizing communities.”
The state of South Carolina executed Freddie Eugene Owens by lethal injection on Friday. He had been convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in 1997. Hours before the execution, Owens’s co-defendant signed a statement saying that Owens, who is Black, wasn’t at the store at the time of the shooting. In a statement, Owens’s mother said, “The legal errors, hidden deals, and false evidence that made tonight possible should shame us all.” It was the first execution in South Carolina in 13 years.
The site of the worst nuclear disaster in U.S. history, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, may reopen to help Microsoft fuel its artificial intelligence ambitions. The nuclear plant has been closed since 2019. The plant’s owner, Constellation Energy, is seeking to reopen it by 2028 after Microsoft agreed to buy energy needed for its growing fleet of data centers powering its AI operations.
