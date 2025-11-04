It’s Election Day here in the United States. Voters in New Jersey and Virginia are casting their ballots for governor. Meanwhile, voters in California will be weighing in on a new set of congressional maps pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom that could give Democrats a five-seat advantage in Congress. That’s in response to the GOP-led Texas state Legislature passing congressional maps earlier this year that would enable Republicans to pick up five additional House seats.

In New York City, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is running against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams. President Trump is throwing his support behind Cuomo and threatened to restrict federal funds for New York City if Mamdani wins. Here’s Mamdani’s response.

Zohran Mamdani: “It is a threat. It is not the law. And too often we treat everything that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth as if it is already legal just by virtue of who is saying it. And it is time to finally stand up to the bullies that make these threats, not to become the bullies ourselves.”

The world’s richest person, billionaire Elon Musk, is also urging New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo, writing on X, “Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” Musk tweeted, intentionally misspelling and mocking Mamdani’s name. After headlines, we’ll have more on what’s at stake this Election Day with John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation.