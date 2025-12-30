The U.S. conducted another strike against a boat in the Pacific, killing two people. The U.S. Southern Command announced the strike on social media and did not provide any evidence of alleged drug smuggling. Since September, the Pentagon has claimed 30 attacks on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 107 people. This comes as the Trump administration has built up military forces in the region as part of a pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the CIA carried out a drone strike on a port facility in Venezuela last week. It’s the first report of a U.S. attack on a target inside Venezuelan territory. CNN reports the strike targeted a remote dock on the Venezuelan coast that the U.S. government claimed was being used for narcotrafficking. President Trump revealed the strike last week and, when questioned, repeated it Monday, without providing any evidence of drug smuggling.

President Donald Trump: “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats. And now we hit the area. It’s the implementation area. That’s where they implement. And that is no longer around.”