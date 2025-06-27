On Capitol Hill, senior intelligence officials held a classified briefing Thursday for all 100 senators about President Trump’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Notably absent from the briefing was Trump’s director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who told Congress in March that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” Last week, Gabbard walked back that assessment after Trump said she was “wrong.” Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy spoke to reporters after emerging from Thursday’s closed-door briefing, warning Iran remains capable of rapidly producing a nuclear weapon.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “You cannot bomb knowledge out of existence. No matter how many scientists you kill, there are still people in Iran who know how to work centrifuges. And if they still have enriched uranium, and they still have the ability to use centrifuges, then you’re not sending back the program by years. You’re sending back the program by months. The only path forward is diplomacy.”

On Thursday, the White House said U.S. diplomats had no plans to meet their Iranian counterparts, walking back Trump’s claims a day earlier of a meeting scheduled for next week.