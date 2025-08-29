You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

“Race Against Time”: 20 Years After Hurricane Katrina, Docuseries Reckons with Aftermath

StoryAugust 29, 2025
Twenty years ago today, on August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in southeastern Louisiana, tearing through the Gulf Coast with catastrophic force and gushing winds, driving a massive storm surge toward New Orleans. Thousands were abandoned by state and federal officials, left to fight for survival in the rising floodwaters — many stranded on the rooftops of their sinking homes without water, food or medical care. The storm and its aftermath are the focus of the acclaimed new documentary series, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time. It offers an historical record of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath and examines how it was a catalyst that revealed preexisting systemic failures. Democracy Now! speaks with the film’s Academy Award-nominated director, Traci A. Curry.

