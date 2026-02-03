President Trump said Monday the Republican Party should “nationalize” voting in the United States, as he continued to make false claims about alleged illegal voting and his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden. Trump’s remarks came in an interview with Dan Bongino, who recently resigned his post as FBI deputy director to return to his right-wing podcast.

President Donald Trump: “The Republicans should say we want to take over. We should take over the voting, the voting in at least — many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Under the Constitution, U.S. elections are governed by states and administered by county and municipal officials in thousands of precincts.

Trump’s remarks came as officials in Fulton County, Georgia, promised legal action after Trump’s FBI last week seized truckloads of ballots and documents from the 2020 election. County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said attorneys would ask a federal judge for an order mandating the return of property that was unlawfully seized or retained.