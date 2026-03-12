In the midst of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, you can count on Democracy Now! – the war and peace report – to cut through the noise of a relentless news cycle with in-depth coverage of the human cost of military aggression and voices from across the globe calling for peace. Please donate today, so we can keep bringing you fact-based, independent journalism that exposes injustices and brings perspectives typically ignored by the powerful into the daily news conversation, as we have for 30 years.
The United States and Israel are continuing large-scale bombings across Iran, where officials say nearly 1,350 civilians have been killed in 12 days of attacks. Among the dead are at least 40 people — most of them civilians — killed in their homes when an airstrike ripped through a residential neighborhood in eastern Tehran. Survivors said three residential buildings were bombed simultaneously, while a missile struck a nearby police station. Iran’s Health Ministry reports over a dozen hospitals and clinics across Iran have suffered damage, including the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran. Meanwhile, U.S. and Israeli strikes have damaged some centuries-old locations designated by the U.N. as World Heritage sites, including the Chehel Sotoun Palace in the city of Isfahan.
The Guardian is reporting Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured in the February 28 attack that killed six of his family members, including his father, Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Guardian cited Tehran’s ambassador to Cyprus, who said Khamenei was lucky to survive the strike, which left him hospitalized with injuries to his legs, hand and arm.
On Capitol Hill, Pentagon officials told lawmakers Wednesday that the cost of the first six days of the war against Iran exceeded $11.3 billion — a figure that does not include the costs of the massive buildup of military forces in the Mideast ahead of the strikes. Meanwhile, a preliminary assessment from the Pentagon has determined the U.S. was at fault for a missile strike on an Iranian girls’ school on February 28 that killed 168 children and 14 teachers. President Trump has repeatedly blamed Iran’s military for the bombing; on Wednesday, he told reporters he was unaware of the mounting evidence that the U.S. was responsible. Trump’s latest denial came as 46 senators — all of them Democrats or independents — signed a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding answers. They write, “[T]he United States and Israel must abide by U.S. and international law, including the law of armed conflict. There must be a swift investigation into the strikes on this school and any other potential U.S. military actions causing civilian harm, and the findings must be released to the public as soon as possible, along with any measures to pursue accountability.”
The Washington Post reports the elementary school building was on a U.S. target list and may have been mistaken for a military site. It’s not clear whether artificial intelligence tools were responsible for targeting it. The U.S. and Israel are relying on software developed by Palantir to select thousands of targets across Iran; the software relies partly on Anthropic’s Claude AI systems. This week, Anthropic sued the Trump administration for designating the AI company as a “supply chain risk” after Anthropic refused to allow Claude to be used for autonomous weapons or mass domestic surveillance.
Iran’s military says it targeted Israeli air bases and the Shin Bet headquarters in Tel Aviv, as drone and missile attacks from Iran and Hezbollah triggered air raid sirens across northern and central Israel. Iranian drones also struck at Middle Eastern nations that host U.S. military bases. Iraq and Oman shut down oil terminals after attacks on two oil tankers sparked massive fires and killed one person. Strikes also hit oil storage facilities in Oman. A third ship was struck off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. In Dubai, an Iranian drone struck a residential building, sparking a fire, while four people were injured by attacks on Dubai International Airport. In Bahrain, smoke rose over the capital Manama after an Iranian drone strike on fuel storage tanks at Bahrain International Airport. Kuwait International Airport was also hit by several drones. Meanwhile, Iran continues to attack Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil fields and targeted Prince Sultan Air Base with ballistic missiles that Saudi officials say they successfully intercepted.
The International Energy Agency has agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves as the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran roils energy markets. That’s more than double the amount of oil released in 2022, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it will not allow “a liter of oil” through the Strait of Hormuz, with an IRGC spokesperson warning, “Expect oil at $200 per barrel.” Saudi Arabia is ramping up crude oil flow through its pipeline from the kingdom’s eastern coast to a port on the Red Sea. But oil production experts say that will not be enough to address fuel shortages if Iran targets the pipeline — or if Yemen’s Houthis resume attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called the spike in gas prices “temporary.”
Speaker Mike Johnson: “I think the — the mission is being achieved, is nearly completed, and the commander-in-chief himself said, in the last 24 hours, that it will come to a close. So, gas prices will readjust after that. … This is a temporary blip in an extraordinary trend of a return to American energy dominance.”
Israel is continuing its relentless bombardment of Lebanon, where authorities say more than 630 people — at least 91 of them children — have been killed over the past week. More than 816,000 people have been registered as “displaced” due to Israeli forced evacuation orders and airstrikes. Among the latest attacks was an overnight “double tap” strike on Beirut’s beachfront, targeting a tent camp housing displaced Lebanese families. At least eight people were killed and 21 injured by the Israeli strikes, which came without warning at 3 a.m. In southern Lebanon, mourners gathered Wednesday for the funeral of Lebanese Red Cross volunteer Youssef Assaf, who was killed in an Israeli strike.
Alexy Nehme: “What happened was that we were present in an area trying to evacuate wounded people, and a bomb fell among them. Two of our young men were targeted. One of them is still in the hospital undergoing treatment and surgeries.”
In Gaza, Israeli forces have continued deadly attacks on Palestinians over the past 24 hours — in the latest violations of the U.S.-brokered October 10 ceasefire agreement. Palestinian reporters say two women were killed and seven others were injured, including three children, after Israeli forces targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Nuseirat refugee camp. In western Gaza City, health officials say one Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli drone fired a missile on a market. This is a Palestinian survivor of the attack.
Survivor: “What is the fault of children? Children are gone. Women are gone. Elderly people are gone. Why us? What do they have to do with this? We are peaceful. But the Israelis don’t know peace. They don’t want peace in the Middle East. They want to fight the whole world.”
In Sudan, a drone strike in the village of Shukeiri killed 17 people, most of them girls. The Sudan Doctors Network said that the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was responsible for the strike. The village reportedly had no presence of the Sudanese military. The civil war in Sudan erupted in 2023. Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese killed more than 40,000 people and forced nearly 15 million people to flee their homes.
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas has reversed his position on the filibuster in order to pass President Trump’s SAVE America Act. The bill would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, require photo ID to cast a ballot, and require states to run voter rolls through a federal database kept by the Department of Homeland Security. Senator Cornyn is currently locked in a tight runoff election for his Senate seat with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and is seeking President Trump’s endorsement. The SAVE America Act was passed by the House, but Senate Democrats have vowed a filibuster to defeat the bill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has refused to change the Senate’s rules to force a vote. On Wednesday, President Trump criticized Thune, saying, “He’s got to be a leader.” President Trump has vowed not to sign any other legislation until he has signed the SAVE America Act into law.
In New Hampshire, Democrat Bobbi Boudman won a special election for a state House seat on Wednesday, beating Republican Dale Fincher and flipping a Republican district President Trump carried easily in 2024. Tuesday’s election saw a 16-point swing in favor of the Democratic candidate — the latest sign that Republicans could face huge losses in November’s midterm elections. According to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Democrats have flipped 28 seats since President Trump won in 2024. Republicans haven’t flipped any seats currently held by Democrats.
On Wednesday, President Trump traveled to the Kentucky district of Republican Congressmember Thomas Massie to campaign against him. Massie is a co-sponsor, along with Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna, of the Epstein Files Transparency Act and voted in favor of an Iran war powers resolution.
President Donald Trump: “You know what the name is? He is the worst person. His name is — what the hell? How did he ever end up in Kentucky? His name is Thomas Massie.”
Richard Kahn, the longtime accountant of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, appeared for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Democratic Congressmember James Walkinshaw, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said, “Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring would not have been possible without Richard Kahn, who managed Epstein’s money for years, authorized payments, including payments to victims and survivors.” Kahn claimed that he was unaware of Epstein’s sexual abuse and had not seen any of his victims. Meanwhile, lawmakers are seeking to interview Tova Noel, one of the prison guards on duty when Epstein was found dead in his jail cell — a death ruled a suicide by New York’s chief medical examiner. According to the New York Post, FBI records suggest that Noel had twice run a Google search for the phrase “latest on Epstein in jail” in the hours before Epstein’s body was discovered. Chase Bank also flagged cash deposits in Noel’s bank account in a “suspicious activity report” to the FBI in November 2019, with a $5,000 cash deposit 10 days before Epstein’s death.
In immigration news, there are disturbing new details about Egyptian mother Hayam El Gamal and her five children, who’ve been imprisoned at the only U.S. family detention center for more than nine months — the longest known family detention under President Trump’s second term. In 59 pages of declarations that include handwritten letters and pictures drawn by the five children, the family details abhorrent medical care, inedible food and a disregard for their religious freedom to practice Islam at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley. The documents were first published by The Texas Tribune. In one note, El Gamal’s 16-year-old son writes, “This prolonged detention has and continues to destroy our lives. It is slowly killing us on the inside. Our mental health is at great risk. It is rapidly deteriorating with every day we spend here. Our lives are without purpose. We are just waiting for this nightmare to end.” Under a federal 1997 settlement agreement, parents and children can generally not be imprisoned for more than 20 days in immigration jails, although the Trump administration is suing to reverse that ruling — and has violated it many times at the ICE family jail in Dilley, Texas.
