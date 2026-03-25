The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran enters its 26th day as the Pentagon reports that as many as 3,000 U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be deployed, in addition to the 50,000 troops already present in the Middle East. President Trump on Tuesday claimed that negotiations to end the war are happening “right now” and that Iran agreed to “never” have a nuclear weapon. He also touted a significant “present” from Iran without specifying.

President Donald Trump: “They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize. And they gave it to us, and they said they were going to give it.”

Iran flat-out rejected that it was negotiating with the U.S. That’s despite reports that President Trump was seeking a monthlong ceasefire to discuss his 15-point plan to end the war. Pakistani officials confirmed this morning that Iran had received Trump’s 15-point ceasefire proposal. This is Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari: “Has the level of your internal discord reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves? There will be neither any sign of your investments in the region, nor will you see previous energy and oil prices, until you understand this: Stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces.”

This comes as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr was appointed as Iran’s new security chief, replacing Ali Larijani, whom Israel killed in an attack last week. Meanwhile, Israel and Iran continue to exchange airstrikes. The Israeli military says it needs several more weeks of fighting to complete its war goals in Iran, two Israeli military officials told NPR on Tuesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Iran’s armed forces say they have carried out drone attacks targeting a facility of Israel’s Rafael weapons firm in Haifa.