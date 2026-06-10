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We need independent media more than ever. When we cover war and peace, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate catastrophe, we’re not brought to you by the oil, gas and coal companies. When we cover inequality, we’re not brought to you by the banks and other financial institutions. We’re brought to you by you, the listener, the reader and the viewer. If you want Democracy Now! to keep bringing you the stories that matter most, please donate today.
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Amy Goodman
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This morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a ceasefire deal and will now have to “pay the price.” This comes as the U.S. military said it had completed strikes against Iran that were reportedly in response to the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media is reporting that around 20,000 Iranians have lost access to drinking water after two reservoirs were reportedly hit by U.S. strikes. Two U.S. officials told CNN the Apache helicopter was brought down by an Iranian drone, and said it was unclear whether the helicopter was intentionally targeted. An Apache helicopter costs between $52 million to over $100 million, while an Iranian Shahed drone costs roughly $35,000 to produce. Iran said it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. targets in the region. This morning, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out missile and drone attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.
In Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed at least eight people in the city of Tyre, despite Iran warning it would resume attacks against Israel if the strikes continued. The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for Tyre, including its Christian quarter for the first time. Across southern Lebanon, Israeli air and artillery strikes killed at least 13 people on Tuesday. Since March, Israel has killed at least 3,600 people according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. A fifth of the population has been displaced, over 1 million people.
A new report by the United Nations says armed groups and police units in Gaza have beaten, maimed and publicly executed dozens of Palestinians. The U.N. documented hundreds of cases of extrajudicial punishment, including “kneecapping, bone-breaking with metal pipes or cement bricks and beatings.” Al Jazeera has reported that certain armed groups in Gaza have been known to serve as Israeli agents, and that Israel has provided weapons and other assistance for these groups to oppose Hamas.
In related news, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza who was detained by Israeli forces in December 2024, has been reportedly transferred to another prison and placed in solitary confinement, according to the Israeli group Physicians for Human Rights. Abu Safiya has reportedly faced torture, starvation and denial of medical care as his health worsens after over 500 days of Israeli imprisonment without charge.
Meanwhile, a separate U.N. report has found Israeli forces are directly involved in settler attacks that have killed, wounded and displaced Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli soldiers protect settlers. This comes as France has banned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country for promoting the annexation of the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
In related news, Italian prosecutors have launched a probe against far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over reports of torture by members of the Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla who were abducted by Israeli forces last month.
In Kenya, police forces fatally shot a man as hundreds of people gathered to protest an Ebola quarantine facility for U.S. citizens in the town of Nanyuki. Witnesses told Reuters the man was seen with a bullet wound to the head as his body lay motionless in the back of a police vehicle. This came after Kenyan police on Tuesday fired tear gas and detained several residents who are protesting the U.S.-backed facility.
Regina Njeri: “As a resident, I can say that we don’t have the capability of dealing with this disease. So, what we want is to be heard as the residents of Laikipia constituency or Laikipia at large and the whole country, because if it starts here, we believe that the whole country will get the disease, and we won’t have a way to deal with it. We don’t have civic education on safety measures.”
U.S. plans to open the facility are reportedly moving forward despite a Kenyan court order from May that had suspended further construction.
A World Cup referee from Somalia returned home on Wednesday after being denied entry into the United States just days before the start of the tournament. Omar Artan was due to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup and has been named one of Africa’s top referees. Artan had flown into Miami International Airport from Turkey and was reportedly told by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents that he was inadmissible to the U.S. Artan arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu earlier today, where he was welcomed by soccer fans.
Abdi Yusuf: “Our referee is an international standard. He has officiated international matches in Africa and Asia, and he was on his way to officiate global football matches. It would have been his first time participating in the world football stage. We are saddened by the way he was discriminated against, and we strongly condemn this act.”
Trump’s immigration crackdown and visa restrictions have disrupted travel into the U.S. for scores of World Cup fans and players from qualifying nations, with advocates around the world condemning his policies.
In Northern Ireland, anti-immigration riots are roiling Belfast after an asylum seeker from Sudan was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing attack of a man. Firefighters and emergency responders escorted immigrant families from their homes, after cars and garbage cans were set on fire and used to create roadblocks around the city. Michelle O’Neill, the first minister of Northern Ireland, said in a statement, “Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice. This has nothing to do with community. This is outright thuggery.”
A federal judge permanently blocked Alabama from executing 49-year-old inmate Jeffrey Lee by nitrogen gas, ruling the method violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Lee was scheduled to be executed Thursday at an Alabama prison. Alabama’s attorney general said the state is appealing the decision, which means the case could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
House Republicans have approved a $70 billion budget reconciliation package to fund President Trump’s immigration crackdown through the end of his term — again bypassing Congress’s annual appropriations process. The measure now heads to Trump’s desk to be signed into law, ending a monthslong funding standoff between Republicans and Democrats following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis. This funding package comes in addition to the $170 billion already approved for ICE and Border Patrol last year as part of Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill. Democratic Congressmember Maxwell Frost said on social media, “Instead of investing in you and ensuring you can afford your healthcare, groceries, or rent — they chose to hand $70 BILLION to agencies operating without any guardrails while terrorizing and brutalizing our communities.”
In more immigration news, an investigation by the Associated Press has found the Trump administration has separated dozens of immigrant children from their parents for a second time. These families had been previously separated during Trump’s first term as he enforced his so-called zero-tolerance policy, leading to hundreds of children being ripped from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump officials have re-separated the families in violation of a landmark legal settlement that was meant to reunite immigrant children with their parents.
Under Trump’s second term, some of these parents have been detained in ICE jails, and others wrongfully deported and forced to leave their children in the U.S. Meanwhile, an estimated 500 babies and toddlers have been reportedly jailed by ICE since Trump’s return to the White House.
On Capitol Hill, Lesley Groff, the former assistant of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, testified before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday. Groff worked for Epstein for nearly 20 years, and her name appears more than 150,000 times in the Justice Department’s Epstein files. Groff scheduled massages for Epstein from women, as well as meetings with influential people. Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates is set to speak to the same House panel today.
The Trump family is promoting commemorative coins for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn. The event is set to take place on President Trump’s 80th birthday and is being framed, though, as part of the U.S.'s 250th anniversary celebration. The coins feature Trump's face and range from a silver version priced at nearly $250 to a gold medallion costing just under $12,000. The White House is also restricting press access to the event, handing the UFC control over which journalists receive credentials. Most reporters will be relegated to viewing screens at a nearby park or hotel, and will be barred from their usual workspaces, including the briefing room.
Voters headed to the polls for primary elections in four states Tuesday: South Carolina, Maine, Nevada and North Dakota. In Maine, 41-year-old oysterman and Marine veteran Graham Platner won the state’s Democratic primary for Senate. Despite a series of controversies, Platner defeated the state’s governor, Janet Mills, by winning 72% of the vote. He will now face incumbent senator, Republican Susan Collins, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary. She’s seeking a sixth term in the U.S. Senate. This is Graham Platner speaking in Blue Hill, Maine, at his victory party Tuesday night.
Graham Platner: “Now, the truth is, Susan Collins doesn’t serve us. She serves Donald Trump. She serves the Epstein class. She serves her corporate donors and the corrupt political system that has rigged the economy against us. She does not serve us, and so we will defeat Susan Collins. We will take back this Senate seat. We will take back our power. And when we do, I want you to imagine what it will feel like when we hold Trump and his criminal enterprise to account.”
In South Carolina, Republican Congressmember Nancy Mace lost in the GOP primary for governor; she came in fifth place. Trump-backed Pamela Evette, South Carolina’s lieutenant governor, and Alan Wilson, the state’s attorney general, advanced to a runoff. It’s the latest victory for President Trump after his ousting of Republican Congressmember Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who, along with Mace, was one of four House Republicans to join a vote compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.
In California, Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, has advanced to the general election in the gubernatorial race. He will face Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former health and human services secretary under the Biden administration.
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