In Texas, more details have emerged in the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old Mexican father killed Tuesday by ICE in Houston during his early-morning commute to work in construction. Home surveillance video shared by Araujo’s oldest son, Ronaldo Salgado, captured the final moments of his father leaving their family home and getting into his white van.

A separate, newly released surveillance video appears to show Araujo’s white van being followed by two unmarked black SUVs. At one point during the pursuit, a black SUV is seen driving on the wrong side of the road in a construction zone, before cutting off Araujo’s van. ICE agents then approach the passenger side of the vehicle. The footage, however, does not show Araujo’s van ramming into any ICE vehicles or attempting to run over an agent, as the Department of Homeland Security alleged after Araujo was killed. Statements by three immigrants who were aboard Araujo’s van and witnessed the shooting have also refuted the claims. The three men, one of whom is Araujo’s younger brother, were rounded up after the shooting and are now in ICE detention facing deportation. In accounts obtained by The Washington Post, their lawyer reports the men said ICE agents fired at them almost immediately without warning from the side of Araujo’s vehicle and that Araujo never could have attempted to run over an agent because there were never any ICE officers in front of his van.

Meanwhile, a DHS spokesperson has admitted federal immigration agents targeted Araujo by mistake and were in fact searching for a different person. Several Democratic congressmembers are demanding the release of all video footage and to preserve evidence in the case, but DHS has said the ICE agents involved in the fatal shooting were not wearing body cameras. This comes as the Harris County Medical Examiner has reportedly ruled Araujo’s manner of death a homicide. Harris County prosecutors say they plan to investigate, but cautioned the federal government ultimately controls access to the evidence.

As Araujo’s family mourns, they say they’ve been unable to claim his body because immigration agents reportedly removed all of Araujo’s personal identifications after he was shot in the abdomen and transferred to the hospital, which led to Araujo being classified as “John Doe.” In the days after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s death, hundreds of people have gathered for vigils at the site of Araujo’s killing, placing candles, balloons and flowers to honor his life and continue demanding justice.