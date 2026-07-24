Commercial media consolidation is already devastating newsrooms across the country. That is why we need to keep fighting for an independent press. We must build an independent media that includes diverse perspectives and keeps the public empowered with reliable information. For the only time this month, a group of generous donors will TRIPLE all donations made today, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep bringing you fearless reporting from authentic voices and help keep our democracy intact. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

Commercial media consolidation is already devastating newsrooms across the country. That is why we need to keep fighting for an independent press. We must build an independent media that includes diverse perspectives and keeps the public empowered with reliable information. For the only time this month, a group of generous donors will TRIPLE all donations made today, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep bringing you fearless reporting from authentic voices and help keep our democracy intact. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

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