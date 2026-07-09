The United States bombed Iran for a second consecutive night after President Trump declared the ceasefire to be over. Blasts were reported near the Bushehr nuclear power plant and in multiple cities across Iran, with the U.S. saying it had struck 90 targets, including near the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian Health Ministry, at least 14 people have been killed since the U.S. resumed bombing.

Meanwhile, Iran says it has retaliated by attacking “U.S. bases and strategic centers” in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and Jordan’s military said it intercepted eight missiles in its airspace. Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says the United States “still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free.”

On Wednesday, President Trump spoke at the NATO summit in Turkey and threatened to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure, saying, “They really deserve it.”

President Donald Trump: “Their electric manufacturing facilities, right? Their electric plants, where they make their electricity, and their — we will — if we have to, we’ll take them out. I don’t want to do that, but if we have to, we’ll take them out. They have desalinization plants. We’ll take them out if we have to. I hate to do that. That’s probably the one I would like not to do least. We attacked Kharg Island last night. We knocked out a piece. I said, ’Don’t touch the oil.’”

President Trump was speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the same press conference, Trump mistakenly confused Iran and Japan.