Monday,
April 15, 2019
Friday,
April 12, 2019
Thursday,
April 11, 2019
Wednesday,
April 10, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 15, 2019
“Falter”: In New Book, Bill McKibben Asks If the Human Game Has Begun to Play Itself Out
Story
Apr 15, 2019
Bill McKibben: Green New Deal Is a Chance to “Remake Not Just a Broken Planet, But a Broken Society”
Story
Apr 15, 2019
Allan Nairn: Indonesian General Tied to Mass Killings Plots to Arrest Critics If He Wins Presidency
Story
Apr 12, 2019
Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 15, 2019
Trump vs. Mother Earth: Indigenous Activist Dallas Goldtooth Slams Trump’s Pipeline Executive Orders
Web Exclusive
Apr 11, 2019
“A Dark Day for Journalism”: WikiLeaks Vows to Fight Julian Assange’s Extradition to U.S.
Web Exclusive
Apr 09, 2019
Trump Pushes for More Separation of Families on the Southern Border, Amping Up Attacks on Immigrants
Web Exclusive
Apr 05, 2019
Joe Cirincione: Trump Says
NATO
Nations Aren’t Paying Fair Share of Military Spending. That’s Not True.
Browse Web Exclusives
Mon, Apr 15, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Apr 15, 2019
Headlines
“Falter”: In New Book, Bill McKibben Asks If the Human Game Has Begun to Play Itself Out
Bill McKibben: Green New Deal Is a Chance to “Remake Not Just a Broken Planet, But a Broken Society”
Allan Nairn: Indonesian General Tied to Mass Killings Plots to Arrest Critics If He Wins Presidency
Recent Shows
Friday, April 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
Chomsky: Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change & the Undermining of Democracy Threaten Future of Planet
Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Julian Assange of WikiLeaks Arrested in London; Faces U.S. Charge Related to Chelsea Manning Leaks
“Bring It On”: Julian Assange’s 2015 Message to the U.S. Justice Department About Possible Charges
Sudanese Military Topples Omar al-Bashir as Anti-Government Protesters Vow to Stay in Streets
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
A Vote to Maintain Apartheid? Israel’s Netanyahu Set to Win 5th Term After Vow to Annex West Bank
Academic Freedom at Risk After Decades of Right-Wing Attacks and Cuts to Education
Chomsky: Arrest of Assange Is “Scandalous” and Highlights Shocking Extraterritorial Reach of U.S.
Chomsky: Trump Radically Interfered with Israel’s Election to Help Re-elect Netanyahu
Noam Chomsky: We Must Confront the “Ultranationalist, Reactionary” Movements Growing Across Globe
Julian Assange of WikiLeaks Arrested in London; Faces U.S. Charge Related to Chelsea Manning Leaks
