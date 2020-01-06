Independent Global News
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Soleimani’s Death Could Galvanize Shia Coalitions Against One “Foreign Aggressor” — The U.S.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump’s Killing of Qassem Soleimani Means “Rules of the Game Have Totally Changed” in Middle East
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
AOC Condemns Killing of Soleimani: This Was an Act of Aggression Committed by the United States
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former Top Bush Official: I Saw the March to War in 2003. I’m Seeing the Same Thing with Iran Now
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, January 06, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation