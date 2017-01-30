Protests Shut Down San Francisco Int'l Terminal Demanding Release of Detained Passengers

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: As we continue to cover the protests over Donald Trump’s executive order, let’s turn to the protest in San Francisco’s international airport.

PROTESTERS: No ban! No wall! Sanctuary for all! No ban! No wall! Sanctuary for all!

SARAH SHOURD: My name is Sarah Shourd, and I’m a playwright and a journalist and an activist against prisons, and now against fascism. And we’ve been occupying this airport for almost 36 hours. And everywhere I go, it’s been women, young people, people of color.

PROTESTERS: Move, Trump! Get out of the way! Get out of the way, Trump! Get out of the way!

SARAH ALI: I’m Sarah. I’m a student at UC Santa Cruz. This is great! I’m Muslim, and I’ve never seen this much support for like the general Muslim community before. So this is really amazing.

PROTESTERS: Tell me what America looks like! This is what America looks like!

ALFREDO GUARDADO: My name is Alfredo Guardado. I am an after-school program coordinator for the San Francisco Unified School District. It’s very important for Latinos to be here, because it doesn’t matter what background you come from, any culture. We’re all fighting for the same, which is human rights. And I feel that everybody needs to support each other.

PROTESTERS: Pump your fists in the air! Show the world that you care!

LARA KISWANI: My name is Lara Kiswani. I’m an organizer with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. We fought for the families. We worked with the lawyers, and we worked with our local public officials who did stand with us and do stand with us, to make sure we put enough pressure and disrupted SFO. The international terminal was not able to have any flights depart as a result of our organizing and disruption. We shut down both gates. We were allowing flights to arrive in order to make sure that we got our families in. And ultimately, we found out, very recently, that all the families that were detained are released. This is just a small testament of what’s to come. We have started a movement of resistance to Trump, a movement that is built on the history of resistance in this country to fascism and U.S. imperialism. And we continue to be committed to that. And we expect that we will win this.

AMY GOODMAN: Voices from the protest at San Francisco International Airport. Special thanks to Juan Carlos Dávila.