In New York City, eight people were killed and 11 more injured when a driver intentionally drove a pickup truck down a bike path along Manhattan’s Hudson River Tuesday. Officials are calling it an act of terror. Police say the attacker was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. He reportedly drove a rented Home Depot truck down the bicycle lane, killing multiple people, before crashing into a school bus. He then reportedly jumped out of the car, waving a pellet gun and a paintball gun. Police say he yelled “God is Great” in Arabic before being shot by police in the stomach. He survived the shooting. Authorities say they uncovered handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that suggest Saipov had declared allegiance to ISIS. Authorities say Sayfullo Saipov came to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010 and has lived in Florida, Ohio and most recently in Paterson, New Jersey. This is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “It’s a very painful day in our city, horrible tragedy on the West Side. Let me be clear that, based on information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror, aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives, who had no idea what was about to hit them. We—at this moment, based on the information we have, we know of eight innocent people who have lost their lives.”

In response to the attack, President Trump tweeted, “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

Trump went on to tweet, “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Among the victims of the attack were five Argentines who had gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.