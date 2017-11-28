In the midst of the battle at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Monday, President Trump attempted to insult Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren—one of the agency’s principal architects—by referring to Warren as “Pocahontas.” Trump did this during a White House ceremony honoring Navajo code talkers, Native Americans who served in the Marines during WWII and used the Navajo language in order to transmit encoded information.

Donald Trump: “I just want to thank you, because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here. Although, we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahantas. But you know what, I like you because you are special. You are special people.”

President Trump has frequently attacked Senator Warren by calling her

“Pocahontas.” Warren says her family is part Cherokee. Trump held the ceremony honoring the Navajo military veterans in front of a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who was called “Indian killer” by the Cherokees. Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, leading to the forced displacement and death of tens of thousands of Native Americans, a march that became known as the “trail of tears.” This is Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking later on Monday.

Elizabeth Warren: “He had to throw out a racial slur. He seems to think that if he keeps doing it, it’s going to shut me up. It hasn’t worked in the past and it’s not going to work in the future. And whether he likes it or not, I’m going to be out there, and I’m going to keep talking about what he’s trying to do to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.”

That was Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking on MSNBC on Monday.