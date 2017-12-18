In Honduras, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared President Juan Orlando Hernández as the official winner of the November 26 presidential election, despite widespread allegations by opposition parties and international observers of vote-rigging. The tribunal concluded Hernández beat opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla by just over 1.5 percentage points, after early counts put Nasralla in the lead by 5 points. The Organization of American States has called for a new election, saying the first election was so filled with irregularities that it’s impossible to declare a winner. Sunday’s announcement sparked calls for renewed protests following weeks of uncertainty about the election result. On Friday, police fired tear gas at protesters who barricaded roads in Tegucigalpa, demanding a recount. This is Margarita Sauceda.

Margarita Sauceda: “We want them to recognize Salvador Nasralla now as president. He is our president. We elected him as our president, because he’s the best we have. He’ll be a change for this country.”

After headlines, we’ll go to Honduras to speak with independent journalist Allan Nairn; we’ll also talk to history professor and human rights specialist Dana Frank and a spokesperson for the Alliance Against the Dictatorship in Honduras.