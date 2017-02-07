Harvard Professor to Trump: There is No Evidence Media Is Covering Up Terrorist Attacks

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Finally, you just tweeted, "New theory"—you just tweeted, "The media is NOT covering terrorism? Is #trump serious? Delusional? Incurably dishonest? All of the above?" Donald Trump falsely claiming Monday during a speech to U.S. CENTCOM in Florida at the MacDill Air Base that the media is intentionally covering up terrorist attacks. Your response?

STEPHEN WALT: Well, again, I think that there’s no evidence of this at all. If anything, I think the media has overcovered the problem of terrorism really ever since 9/11. It’s why Americans greatly exaggerate the actual risk they are under. The risk that Americans face from a terrorist attack here in the United States is astronomically small, sort of one chance in 4 million. There are so many other things that are much more of a danger to us, much more of a problem that we should be worrying about. And it’s—

AMY GOODMAN: We’re going to have to leave it there, Professor Stephen Walt.

STEPHEN WALT: OK.

AMY GOODMAN: Thanks so much for joining us, professor of international relations at Harvard University.