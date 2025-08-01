In Ukraine, at least 31 people were killed overnight as Russia’s military launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv. Among the dead are five children. At least 159 others were wounded. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attacks as “vile” and said they showed the need for additional sanctions on Moscow. Meanwhile, Russian forces say they’ve captured the city of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Residents of nearby Ukrainian villages have been fleeing Russia’s steady advance.

Liubov: “It is impossible to express how I feel. It’s tough. It’s hard to live in one place and then to tear yourself away. But what can I do? Nothing.”

In Washington, President Trump called Russia’s attacks on Ukraine “disgusting” and said he would impose additional sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski have introduced bipartisan legislation to provide $54.6 billion in new U.S. aid to Ukraine over the next two years.