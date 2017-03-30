On Capitol Hill, the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to hold its first hearing today on alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election. On Wednesday, Republican committee chair Richard Burr promised a thorough investigation.

Sen. Richard Burr: "Tomorrow’s hearing, which will be the first public hearing that we’ve held, is to examine Russian capabilities, their capabilities to influence elections globally; what Russia has done in the past, which is important for us to bring to light for the American people; what they’re doing today, both here and throughout the world."

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to question 20 witnesses about Russia’s role in November’s election and alleged ties between top Trump aides and Russian officials. The Senate investigation came as an investigation in the House Intelligence Committee ground to a halt after the committee’s chair, Republican Devin Nunes, refused to step down amid charges he colluded with the Trump administration to undermine the investigation.