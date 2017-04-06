Modal close

This Endless Nightmare Must Stop: Syrian Author Speaks Out as Chemical Attack Death Toll Rises

StoryApril 06, 2017
Lina Sergie Attar

Syrian-American writer from Aleppo. She is co-founder and head of the Karam Foundation, a charitable organization assisting Syrians inside and outside the country.

In Syria, the death toll from a suspected chemical weapons attack in a rebel-held town in the province of Idlib has risen to 86. The dead include at least 30 children. Dozens of civilians were also injured. Much of the international community has said the Syrian military is responsible for the chemical attack. Syria has denied the charge, claiming the chemicals were released after a Syrian airstrike hit a stockpile of chemical weapons controlled by rebel groups. Meanwhile at the White House, President Trump said the attack had transformed his views on the war in Syria. Just last week the Trump administration was signaling it would not push for the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but during a press conference on Wednesday Trump struck a different tone. We speak to the Syrian-American writer Lina Sergie Attar, who is originally from Aleppo. She is co-founder and head of the Karam Foundation, a charitable organization assisting Syrians inside and outside the country.

Please check back later for full transcript.

