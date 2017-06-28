Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed the vote on the Republican healthcare plan, after facing a revolt from members of his own party.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "Good afternoon, everyone. As I think you may have already heard, we’re going to continue the discussions within our conference on the differences that we have that we’re continuing to try to litigate. Consequently, we will not be on the bill this week, but we’re still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place."

The Congressional Budget Office says 22 million Americans would lose their health insurance under the Senate Republicans’ healthcare bill over the next decade. The legislation now faces opposition from nine Senate Republicans, all Senate Democrats, a slew of governors from both parties, the majority of the healthcare industry, the American Medical Association, hospitals, doctors, nurses, patient advocacy groups, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and even members of the far-right Koch brothers’ political network.

McConnell’s announcement of the vote’s delay came as activists staged multiple protests against the Senate healthcare bill. In Washington, D.C., Planned Parenthood staged a "People’s Filibuster" against the legislation. The protest included dozens of women dressing in red cloaks and white bonnets, inspired by the dystopian novel and TV series "The Handmaid’s Tale," about a totalitarian theocracy which overthrows the U.S. government and imposes power by subjugating women and controlling their reproductive rights. Also on Tuesday, activists with the disability rights group ADAPT held a sit-in in the office of Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner, demanding he oppose the legislation.