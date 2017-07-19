Clicky
Independent Global News

Dr. Carol Paris: We Must Make It Toxic for Politicians to Not Get on Board with Single Payer

StoryJuly 19, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As the Republican healthcare bill collapses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll now try to push through legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act and wait until after the 2018 midterm elections to propose a replacement. Meanwhile, proponents of a single-payer healthcare plan are organizing to urge Congress not only to stop the effort to repeal Obamacare, but to pass a bill that would guarantee Medicare for all. We speak with Dr. Carol Paris, president of Physicians for a National Health Program. She was arrested Monday during a protest against the Republican healthcare bill.

Related Story

Video squareStoryJul 14, 2017New GOP Healthcare Bill Still a Huge Tax Cut for the Rich, Gutting Women's Care & Slashing Medicaid
Guests
  • Carol Paris

    president of Physicians for a National Health Program. She was arrested Monday at the Hart Senate Office during a protest against the Republican healthcare bill.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation
Up arrowTop