Tensions are again escalating between the U.S. and North Korea. On Friday, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say may be capable of reaching the West Coast of the United States. North Korea says the test was a warning to the United States to stop imposing sanctions against North Korea.

KRT news reader: "The reason why we conducted the maximum-range simulation of an intercontinental ballistic missile test launch was to send a stern warning to the U.S., which has applied sanctions against North Korea at this time, losing their minds. If the U.S. fails to come to its senses and continues to resort to military adventure and 'tough sanctions,' North Korea will respond with its resolute act of justice, as already declared."

In response to North Korea’s test, the U.S. flew two B-1 bombers over the Korean Peninsula and again tested its Alaska-based THAAD missile defense system. The U.S. has deployed a similar THAAD missile defense system to South Korea, despite objections from local residents.

President Trump also took to Twitter to complain that China was not doing enough to counter North Korea, tweeting, "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and North Korea since President Trump took office, exacerbated by Trump’s erratic method of conducting foreign policy on social media, without first consulting the Pentagon. Last week, when Trump took to Twitter to announce that he would be banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military in three separate tweets, many military officials first thought he was declaring war on North Korea. The first tweet read only "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow......" The second tweet, ending the speculation, didn’t come for another nine minutes.