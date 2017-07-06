The Trump administration on Wednesday threatened military action against North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, saying the U.S. was prepared to defend itself and its allies. The threat came a day after North Korea successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which the U.S. says is capable of reaching Alaska. This is U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley speaking at an emergency meeting she called of the Security Council.

Nikki Haley: "Their actions are quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution. The United States is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies. One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them, if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction."

Haley said the U.S. would soon propose new sanctions against North Korea, adding the U.S. was prepared to "go our own path" if U.N. members didn’t agree to its terms. Russia and China urged restraint. Russian diplomat Vladimir Safronkov called on the U.S. and South Korea to stop large-scale joint military exercises, while urging North Korea to halt tests of missiles and warheads. He also called on the U.S. to dismantle the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system.

Vladimir Safronkov: "The deployment of the THAAD system in Northeast Asia is a serious blow to the strategic stability of the region, including for Russia and China, and certainly does not serve to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula based on the principle of ensuring peace and stability in the region."

The new South Korean president is also opposed to the THAAD missile system and last month ordered an investigation after learning that four more missile launchers had been brought into South Korea.