Clicky
Independent Global News

Trump's DOJ Demands Personal Info On 1.3M Visitors to "DisruptJ20" Inauguration Protest Website

StoryAugust 18, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

The Justice Department is demanding web hosting provider DreamHost turn over 1.3 million IP addresses of people who visited the website DisruptJ20.org, which was used to organize the protests against President Trump’s inauguration. The Justice Department is also seeking names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses and other information about the owners and subscribers of the website. More than 200 protesters were arrested during the Inauguration Day protests and are now facing decades in prison on trumped-up charges. We are joined by Nate Cardozo, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. His group is assisting DreamHost in its opposition to the government’s search warrant.

Related Story

Video squareStoryApr 28, 2017Trump's Tax Plan & Push to End Net Neutrality are an "All-Out Assault" on Rural America
Guests
  • Nate Cardozo

    senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. His group is assisting the website host DreamHost in its opposition to the government’s search warrant for its records about its website, DisruptJ20.org.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation
Up arrowTop