American Prospect Editor Robert Kuttner on His Extraordinary Interview with Steve Bannon

StoryAugust 22, 2017
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has left the White House and rejoined the far-right-wing website Breitbart News as the executive chairman. Bannon has been one of Trump’s closest and most trusted advisers. After departing the White House, he said, "In many ways I think I can be more effective fighting from the outside for the agenda President Trump ran on. And anyone who stands in our way, we will go to war with.” Before his departure, Bannon granted an extraordinary interview to Robert Kuttner, co-founder and co-editor of the liberal magazine The American Prospect. For more on Bannon’s departure and his interview, we speak with Robert Kuttner, co-founder and co-editor of The American Prospect.

Guests
  • Robert Kuttner

    co-founder and co-editor of The American Prospect. His recent piece is titled, "Steve Bannon, Unrepentant." Kuttner is also a professor at Brandeis University’s Heller School. His latest book is "Debtors’ Prison: The Politics of Austerity Versus Possibility."

