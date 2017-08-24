Pakistani Journalist: Why Is Trump Pushing For Failed Military Solution Instead of Diplomacy?

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: We turn now to look at Pakistan. On Monday, President Trump announced an escalation of the US war in Afghanistan. He also issued a warning to Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan.

PRES. DONALD TRUMP: We can no longer be silent about Pakistan, and safe havens for terrorist organizations. The Taliban and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: President Trump went on to say that the US would develop it’s strategic partnership with India, calling on the Modi government to help in Afghanistan. Observers say that the move might be a signal to Islamabad that the US would back India in the struggle between the South Asian rivals unless Pakistan severed ties with the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, one of its factions.

AMY GOODMAN: We go now to Ithaca, to New York, to — we’re joined by Raza Rumi, Pakistani journalist who was targeted by a Taliban affiliated militant group in 2014. His colleague was killed in that attack. Rumi moved to the US soon after and now teaches at Ithaca College, in New York. His book is titled "The Fractious Path: Pakistan’s Democratic Transition." Welcome to Democracy Now! Can you start off, Professor Rumi, can you start off by responding to what President Trump said in his Monday address?

RAZA RUMI: Yeah, I mean, Mr. Trump’s new strategy, or lack thereof, I mean, has been in the news both here and in Pakistan, which I have followed closely. And it is a real sad reflection that after 16 years of US engagement in Afghanistan, and its presence, and spending trillions of dollars, the US war machine still finds itself in a tight corner. I mean there is no sign of a "victory." And instead, the path that has been chosen has been that of scapegoating Pakistan, which, itself, has been rendered unstable due to the Afghan situation leading to nearly 70,000 deaths in Pakistan of both civilians and military.

And I think it is — Trump has a point about the safe havens to the Afghan, Taliban, and all of that. But, at the same time, Pakistan has been trying to fight some of these militias and sort of punish them as well since the last three years. And all of that effort, and all the country’s local situation has been ignored in this larger narrative of — which is a very US-centric narrative, unfortunately. And I think — the call to India is going to be even a more worrying sign because India and Pakistan rival it spans over seven decades. They fought four wars, and they both are nuclear arms states. And if you actually escalate that conflict in the region, it is not a very responsible thing to do for a super power.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Well, Raza Rumi, you mentioned one of the groups that the US is calling for the Pakistani government to sever ties with is the Haqqani network, which is an affiliate of the Taliban. Can you explain who the Haqqani network is and how it began?

RAZA RUMI: Well, I mean, the Haqqani network is one of the leading factions within the Afghan Taliban. And the Haqqanis, originally, were trained and supported by the US during the 1980’s in the war against Soviet Union when the Russians had occupied Afghanistan. And so have a team here in this region of all of the earlier experiments with Islamic militancy and propping up Islamic extremists against these evil Soviets. I mean, that has now come — taken a full circle, and all of these former allies have actually turned against the Western countries, like the US who supported them in the first place. But that’s a separate story.

The Haqqani network operates both in Afghanistan. It has close ties with Pakistan and Pakistan’s government, and it’s, you know, security agencies. But it also has a presence in the Middle East, in the UAE and other countries where it raises a lot of money and manages a lot of real estate and businesses.

But having said that, I mean, on the one hand, the US says that they want Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqanis to be part of the final solution or the reconciliation, on the other hand, they also want Pakistan to go and fight and attack them. So, either Pakistan can either bring them on a negotiating table or fight. I mean, it can’t do both, because that’s a contradiction in terms. And I think this is the real confusion here. And over the last few years, the mistrust has grown so much between Washington and Pakistan that now it has come to this point where the Pakistan army chief has responded by saying we don’t need your aid at all and we need your trust.

AMY GOODMAN: Raza Rumi.

RAZA RUMI: So, I guess it’s, it’s —

AMY GOODMAN: I want to quickly ask you, we have just 40 seconds, about the point that many have made that Trump is unlikely to pursue a diplomatic solution in Afghanistan because, well, for example, there’s no US ambassador there. The State Department had a special office working on a regional solution to the Afghan war, but Tillerson disbanded it. Your response to all this in 10 seconds?

RAZA RUMI: Yes, absolutely. I mean this whole Trump speech is a military solution, which has been tried and tested and failed. And in fact, what it needs is more diplomatic engagement and some more attention toward State Department where hundreds of positions apparently are lying vacant, including that of the representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. So, I guess it’s a bit of an alarming situation because this military solution has not worked over the past 16 years. How is it going to work now?

AMY GOODMAN: Raza Rumi, we have to leave it there, Pakistani journalist targeted by a Taliban in 2014. He now teaches at Cornell and Ithaca colleges.