And Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, is speaking out, saying she’s hurt and angry that her claims of childhood sexual assault by Allen have been disbelieved for years. Farrow says Allen molested her in 1992, when she was just 7 years old. This is Dylan Farrow, speaking with host Gayle King of ”CBS This Morning.”

Gayle King: “Someone said this to me, 'She wants to bring Woody Allen down. She's caught up in the #MeToo, #TimesUp movement. And this is really what she’s trying to do, is bring him down.’”

Dylan Farrow: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Farrow’s appearance on CBS came a week after actor Mira Sorvino publicly apologized to Dylan Farrow in an open letter, saying that she will never work with Woody Allen again and regrets her past roles. She joins a growing list of actors who’ve appeared in Woody Allen’s films who are now publicly supporting Farrow—including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet. In a statement, Woody Allen denied the allegations, writing, “[E]ven though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter.” Dylan Farrow is the sister of Ronan Farrow, who was the journalist who helped to bring down Harvey Weinstein.