Independent Global News

California Neo-Nazi Group Members Arrested for Role in Violence at Rallies in CA and Charlottesville

StoryOctober 25, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

The leader of California neo-Nazi gang the “Rise Above Movement” was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles. Robert Rundo faces charges of plotting riots and inciting violence for his role in a range of attacks in 2017, including the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last August. Three other members of the group were charged alongside Rundo. Robert Boman and Tyler Laube were apprehended at their homes in Torrance and Redondo Beach. A fourth suspect, Aaron Eason, is still at large. The men are accused of participating in violent attacks, as well as using the internet to incite violence ahead of various events. The group publicly documented their attacks as a recruitment tool. We speak to former FBI agent Mike German and Chapman University professor Pete Simi, who has studied political violence for decades.

Related Story

Video squareWeb ExclusiveAug 07, 2018Portland Protest Shows New Far-Right Trend: Multiethnic Groups with Fascist Heroes Like Pinochet
Guests
  • Pete Simi
    professor of sociology at Chapman University and co-author with Robert Futrell of the book “American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate”
  • Mike German
    fellow at Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. From 1988 to 2004, he served as an FBI agent specializing in domestic counterterrorism. He’s the author of Thinking Like a Terrorist: Insights of a Former FBI Undercover Agent.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop