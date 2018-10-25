Renters vs. Landlords: California’s Prop 10 Would Expand Rent Control Amid Affordable Housing Crisis

On November 6, California will be voting on a ballot initiative to expand rent control. Proposition 10 would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a sweeping state law that permanently exempts some properties from rent control. The ballot measure has come under attack by landlords and private equity firms, including the Blackstone Group. We speak to Elena Popp, executive director of the Eviction Defense Network, one of the three organizations that put Proposition 10 on the ballot.