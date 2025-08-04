At least six more Palestinians in Gaza have starved to death in the past 24 hours as famine spreads in the besieged strip. At least 181 Palestinians, including 94 children, have now died from hunger-related causes in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least 92 Palestinians on Sunday, including 56 who died while seeking food and aid. Another 34 Palestinians have been killed so far today.

On Sunday, an Israeli strike hit the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis. One staff member was killed and two were injured. Critical infrastructure was also damaged.

Meanwhile, Israel has asked the Red Cross to intervene and help provide food and medical treatment for Israeli hostages in Gaza. The call came after Hamas and Islamic Jihad released videos showing two emaciated hostages. The Palestinian groups denied the hostages were being intentionally starved, but a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad said, “They will not receive any special privilege amid the crime of starvation and siege.”

The broadcast of the hostage videos prompted a new wave of protests in Israel calling for an end to the war and the release of all the hostages. This comes as the Israeli military is threatening to expand its war in Gaza.