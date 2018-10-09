In Central America, at least 13 people have died after torrential downpours from Hurricane Michael hit Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador, causing major flooding and landslides.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, with Florida Governor Rick Scott declaring a state of emergency in 35 counties and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for the whole state. This is Governor Rick Scott.

Gov. Rick Scott: “Storm surge, rain, floods—we can see tornadoes. So, you’ve got to follow the weather. You’ve got to listen. When they say to evacuate, you have got to evacuate. And don’t wait 'til the last minute, because this is different from a lot of the storms that we've seen, since I’ve been governor, as it’s fast.”

The hurricane’s approach came as President Trump visited Florida ahead of the storm on Monday. Trump made no mention of climate change or a new landmark United Nations report saying humanity has only a dozen years to mitigate climate change or face global catastrophe. We’ll have more on the climate report later in the broadcast.