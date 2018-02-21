In Florida, 100 students who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have arrived in the Florida capital, Tallahassee, to demand action from lawmakers on gun control. This is Alfonso Calderon, one of the students.

Alfonso Calderon: “My friends and the families that are never going to have their kids come back to them again, that motivates me every single day, and it will never be a deterrent, for any reason. Nothing could bring me down, being reminded every single day of the horrific things I saw and, hopefully, no one ever has to see ever again.”

Their arrival came as the Florida Legislature voted down a measure to open debate on banning large-capacity magazines and semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15 that was used by the shooter, a white former student named Nickolas Cruz. The student activists are planning to march to the Florida Legislature this morning.