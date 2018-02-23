And in Missouri, police arrested Republican Governor Eric Greitens Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of felony invasion of privacy stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015. The indictment accuses Greitens of blindfolding and tying up a woman with whom he was having a consensual affair, and then taking her picture without her consent—and threatening to release the naked photograph if she ever spoke publicly about the affair. Greitens was arraigned Thursday and later released on his own recognizance. He has acknowledged the affair but denies any criminal behavior. Greitens is a former U.S. Navy SEAL who was elected in 2016 after he ran on a pro-gun, anti-Obama platform. He had been a Democrat, who then changed to become a Republican. This is an excerpt of a campaign commercial in which Greitens is seen firing hundreds of rounds from a high-caliber machine gun.

Announcer: “Eric Greitens, a governor who will set his sights on politics as usual, reduce spending, create jobs, protect life, defend the Second Amendment and fight Obama’s Democrat machine and their corrupt attacks.”

Missouri’s Republican House speaker said Thursday that lawmakers will investigate the governor—the first step toward possible impeachment proceedings.