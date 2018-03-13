Independent Global News

Critics of Bayou Bridge Pipeline in Louisiana Decry State & Company Surveillance of Protesters

StoryMarch 13, 2018
In Louisiana, newly disclosed documents reveal a state intelligence agency regularly spied on activists opposing construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline, which would carry nearly a half-million barrels of oil per day across Louisiana’s wetlands. The documents show the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness regularly drafted intelligence memos on anti-pipeline activists, including a gathering of indigenous-led water protectors who’ve set up a protest encampment along the pipeline’s route. Other newly revealed documents show close coordination between Louisiana regulators and the company building the pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners. This comes just one week after a U.S. district judge in Baton Rouge ordered a temporary injunction against construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline in order to “prevent further irreparable harm” to the region’s delicate ecosystems, while court challenges proceed. For more, we speak with Pastor Harry Joseph of the Mount Triumph Baptist Church. We also speak with Pamela Spees of the Center for Constitutional Rights and Anne Rolfes, founding director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade.

Topics
Guests
  • Harry Joseph
    pastor of the Mount Triumph Baptist Church. He’s a named plaintiff in a case seeking to overturn the approval granted by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for a coastal use permit for the Bayou Bridge pipeline.
  • Pamela Spees
    senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights’ on the #NoBayouBridge case.
  • Anne Rolfes
    founding director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade

