Independent Global News

Lori Wallach and Michael Hudson Debate Trump’s Plan to Impose Steel & Aluminum Tariffs

StoryMarch 06, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

“Trade wars are good, and easy to win.” That’s the message President Trump tweeted on Friday, sending shockwaves across the globe and sparking fear of impending economic volatility. On Thursday, world stock markets tumbled after Trump announced he plans to impose new tariffs on imports of foreign steel and aluminum. The new tariffs—25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum—will benefit U.S. producers of the metals, while raising prices for companies that manufacture everything from cars to airplanes to high-rise apartments. Prominent Republicans and business leaders have denounced Trump’s plan, saying the tariffs will hurt the manufacturing industry and U.S. competitiveness. Trump’s announcement has also prompted concerns that other countries will impose retaliatory tariffs while challenging U.S. protectionism at the World Trade Organization. For more, we host a debate. Lori Wallach is the director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch and author of “The Rise and Fall of Fast Track Trade Authority.” Economist Michael Hudson is the author of “America’s Protectionist Takeoff 1815-1914.”

Related Story

Video squareStoryFeb 14, 2018Rep. Pramila Jayapal: Trump’s Immoral Budget Punishes the Poor, Sick & Elderly
Topics
Guests
  • Lori Wallach
    director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch and author of The Rise and Fall of Fast Track Trade Authority.
  • Michael Hudson
    economist and author of America’s Protectionist Takeoff 1815-1914. He is professor of economics at Peking University in Beijing and at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, as well as honorary professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China. Hudson’s most recent book is titled J Is for Junk Economics: A Guide to Reality in an Age of Deception.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop