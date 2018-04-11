The United Nations Security Council has failed to pass two resolutions to investigate the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma. Russia first blocked a U.S.-introduced resolution to set up an independent commission to investigate the alleged attack, which killed at least 40 people in the rebel-held suburb of Damascus. Russia then introduced its own resolution to investigate the alleged attack, which was blocked by the U.S. and other countries.

The World Health Organization is demanding “unhindered access” to Douma to investigate the claims that at least 500 people were affected by the alleged chemical attack. The Syrian government is blocking anyone from entering the area. President Trump has blamed the Syrian government and its ally, Russia, for the alleged attack and has threatened military action. The Syrian government has denied responsibility for the attack. An independent investigation has not been conducted. On Tuesday, President Trump canceled a planned trip to Latin America, saying he would stay in the U.S. to oversee the response to the alleged weapons attack.

This morning, he tweeted, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” This morning, Europe’s air traffic control agency warned planes flying into the eastern Mediterranean of a possible impending airstrike on Syria.