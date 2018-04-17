President Trump has rejected a new round of sanctions against Russia, only one day after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the U.S. would impose sanctions against Russian companies connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program. The reversal comes as a delegation of chemical weapons inspectors say the Syrian and Russian governments have blocked them from reaching Douma, Syria, to investigate the alleged chemical weapons attack 10 days ago in which dozens of people were killed.

The U.S., Britain and France launched airstrikes against Syria on Friday night in response to the alleged chemical attack. The military action has sparked sharp backlash against British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is being denounced for carrying out the airstrikes without parliamentary approval. It has also sparked a backlash in France, where lawmakers debated the strikes in France’s National Assembly and Senate on Monday. This is French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe: “Our enemy is not Syria. We did not go into war against Syria or against Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Our enemy is Daesh. We want to end the terrorist movement that has organized, in our territory, fatal attacks that had deeply struck several French families, and, beyond that, all souls.”

U.S. Democratic lawmakers have also slammed the Trump administration for carrying out the airstrikes without congressional approval.