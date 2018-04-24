In Yemen, a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition airstrike tore through a wedding party late Sunday, killing at least 20 people. Most of the dead were reportedly women and children who were gathered in one of the wedding party tents. The bride was also among those killed. Medics and residents said more than 30 others were injured in the attack in the Bani Qais district in northern Yemen. At the scene of the bombing, one man lashed out at Saudi Arabia.

Unidentified man: “They always target weddings. They kill children and innocent people. But we can only complain to God, not to any human rights or any country in the world.”

More than 15,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015, backed with U.S. weapons, intelligence and munitions. Saudi-led airstrikes have devastated Yemen’s health, water and sanitation systems, sparking a massive cholera outbreak and pushing millions of Yemenis to the brink of starvation. We’ll have more on the latest attack and the crisis in Yemen after headlines.