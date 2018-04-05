The Brazilian Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva to stay out of jail while he appeals a controversial corruption conviction. The court voted 6 to 5 against Lula, who had been the front-runner in this year’s Brazilian presidential election. It now appears Lula may soon be arrested and jailed. Lula is a former union leader who served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. During that time, he helped lift tens of millions of Brazilians out of poverty. Supporters of Lula decried the ruling, saying it’s a continuation of the coup that ousted Lula’s ally Dilma Rousseff from power last year.

Andrea Barbosa: “We are on Lula’s side today, protesting in the street and fighting for democracy.”

During an interview on Democracy Now! last month, President Lula said his prosecution is part of an attempt to criminalize the Workers’ Party.