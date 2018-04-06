During an address in West Virginia on Thursday, President Trump threw his prepared speech into the crowd and then made a series of false claims. Speaking about the 2016 election, Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that millions of people illegally voted.

President Donald Trump: “In many places, like California, the same person votes many times. You’ve probably heard about that. They always like to say, 'Oh, that's a conspiracy theory.’ Not a conspiracy theory, folks. Millions and millions of people.”

Trump also repeated his claim that Mexico sends rapists to the United States, which he often talked about on the campaign trail.